Clark County’s last update of the week for confirmed COVID-19 cases ended with a relatively modest seven more positive cases, closing out a week that saw 166 new cases since last Friday.
Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 21 update now puts the total number of confirmed COVID-19 at 2,385 since the outbreak began, up from 2,219 on Aug. 14. No additional deaths of those with a confirmed case were reported, keeping the total at 45.
The county ended the week with 20 patients in the hospital who had confirmed COVID-19, and four others under investigation, awaiting test results, Public Health’s update showed.
