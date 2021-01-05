The rate of recent cases of confirmed COVID-19 continues to trend downward as data released Tuesday shows a third week of a declining case rate.
Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 5 update showed that in the county there were 324.87 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days. That rate is below the 350 per 100,000 of population that statewide guidelines determine as the threshold between high and moderate-risk counties for the purpose of determining what level of reopening of in-person K-12 education is advised. School districts in moderate-risk counties are advised to focus on bringing both elementary and middle school students into in-person learning.
While declining in recent case rates, Clark County continues to see more cases in the county overall, with Tuesday’s update reporting there had been 13,815 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. There were 1,004 active cases reported by Public Health, which are cases in the isolation period.
No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the new year, with Clark County’s total remaining at 144, Public Health reported Tuesday.
There were 76 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, Public Health reported, with an additional four awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.