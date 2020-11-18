The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County continues to rise by triple digits every update as Wednesday’s report showed 171 new cases and one death of someone with a confirmed case of the disease.
Clark County Public Health’s Nov. 18 update puts the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 6,918 since the outbreak began. There were 486 active cases reported, up from 469 on Tuesday, which are cases still in the isolation period.
The additional death of someone with confirmed COVID-19 was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. That death brings the total in the county to 83.
There were 56 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and an additional eight under investigation, awaiting test results as of Wednesday, Public Health reported.
