201125.news.covid.cases.rb.1.jpg

A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to Nov. 17. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on the date of testing, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

 

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County continues to rise by triple digits every update as Wednesday’s report showed 171 new cases and one death of someone with a confirmed case of the disease.

Clark County Public Health’s Nov. 18 update puts the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 6,918 since the outbreak began. There were 486 active cases reported, up from 469 on Tuesday, which are cases still in the isolation period.

The additional death of someone with confirmed COVID-19 was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. That death brings the total in the county to 83.

There were 56 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and an additional eight under investigation, awaiting test results as of Wednesday, Public Health reported.

201125.news.covid.cases.rb.2.jpg

A map from Clark County Public Health shows areas by ZIP code where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tested. The rates per 100,000 of population in each ZIP code are shown by progressively deeper shades of color for a greater case rate.

 
201125.news.covid.cases.rb.3.jpg

A graph showing the percentages of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County, broken up by age group. The left bars show the percentage of cases, while the right bars show the age group’s percentage of the total Clark County population.

 

 

