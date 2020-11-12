Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife Trudi will address the state this evening and provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a notice from the governor’s office.

The address will take place at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed at TVW.org in addition to local network television stations.

"The governor and Trudi Inslee will not take questions from the media after the address,” the notice said. "This is an opportunity for the governor to directly address Washingtonians to give the latest updates on the state's response to COVID-19.”

The address comes as Washington and much of the nation are seeing a severe spike in cases.

