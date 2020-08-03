The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County increased by double-digits over the weekend, as 107 more positive tests were reported since Friday.
Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 3 update now puts the total of confirmed cases of the disease at 1,885 since the outbreak began. No new deaths of individuals confirmed to have the disease were reported over the weekend, keeping that total in the county at 40.
There were 16 patients hospitalized in Clark County with confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Public Health’s report, with three additional patients under investigation, awaiting test results.
