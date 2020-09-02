A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to Sept. 1. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on date of testing, while the right shows the cumulative number.
A map from Clark County Public Health shows areas by ZIP code where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tested. The rates per 100,000 of population in each ZIP code are shown by progressively deeper shades of color for a greater case rate.
Clark County saw 18 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest update of data Wednesday.
Clark County Public Health’s Sept. 2 puts the total number of confirmed cases in the county at 2,649 since the outbreak began. No additional deaths of those with confirmed cases were reported, keeping that total at 51.
Public Health also reported 16 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county, with another nine under investigation, awaiting test results.
