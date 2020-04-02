Two more Clark County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died as the total number of confirmed cases of the disease in the county rose to 131 Thursday, April 2.
Clark County Public Health’s latest data showed two males — one in his 60s and another in his 70s — had died. The update now puts the county death toll to eight, according to the department.
Thursday’s reported deaths were the first new ones since March 27.
Public Health also noted that as of the end of March, 1,203 Clark County residents have been tested for COVID-19 in total, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
