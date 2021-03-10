Clark County saw an increase of 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease in Wednesday’s daily update.
Clark County Public Health’s March 10 update puts the county’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases at 18,626 since the outbreak began. There were 193 active COVID-19 cases reported, which are cases still in the isolation period.
The death reported by Public Health was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. There have been 229 total COVID-19 deaths in Clark County, including 206 confirmed to be due to the disease and 23 suspected.
There were 19 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Wednesday’s report, with an additional three under investigation, awaiting test results.
