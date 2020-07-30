Last week, the Salmon Creek-based Rotary Club of Three Creeks voted to donate a total of $21,000 to local food banks. The Clark County Food Bank, FISH of Vancouver and the North County Community Food Bank each received $7,000 from the club.
“Food insecurity in our community is a very serious concern while we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Club President Kelley Campbell said in a news release. “More than ever, food banks in Clark County are struggling to meet the demand for food and one of our giving priorities is to assure that people in our community have the things they need.”
The club raised more than $40,000 at its 2020 “Dancing with the Local Stars,” which was held before the pandemic.
“Thank you so very much to you and each of the Rotary Club of Three Creeks members for this honor to continue our great partnership,” North County Community Food Bank Executive Director Liz Cerveny said. “This gift comes at a time when many in our communities are facing dire situations. Our organization's ability to step in and help alleviate some of their burdens provides each of these individuals, families or seniors an immediate sense of relief. COVID-19 is having far reaching impacts on many and our organizations are here to help those in our community who are facing hardships.”
The Rotary Club of Three Creeks also gave North County Community Food Bank a $10,000 grant in 2019, the first major donation the club awarded in its short history.
While these three $7,000 donations are a portion of the funds raised from Dancing with the Local Stars, the club also has a grant program targeted at nonprofits in the community. Details of that program are on the club’s website at https://www.rotaryofthreecreeks.com/charitable-giving.html.
— The Reflector
