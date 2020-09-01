Recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County have continued to drop though 21 more were reported in the latest numbers released Tuesday.
Clark County Public Health’s Sept. 1 update puts the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 2,631. No additional deaths of those with confirmed cases were reported, keeping that total at 51.
Public Health also reported that there had been just slightly more than 63 cases per 100,000 of the population in the past 14 days, a decrease from 71.6 cases per 100,000 reported last week. The county remains in the “moderate” risk range under the state’s school reopening guidance, and will need an incidence rate of 25 cases per 100,000 of population to drop to the “low” range.
There were 19 patients with confirmed COVID-19 currently hospitalized, Public Health reported, with an additional six under investigation, awaiting test results.
