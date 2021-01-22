Clark County is looking to fill a volunteer position on the Clark County Arts Commission. The position is open to all members of the business community.
The term is four years in length and begins right away. The commission typically meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month on the sixth floor of the Public Service Center at 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver. However, meetings are currently being conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Clark County Arts Commission is made up of 11 volunteer members. Each participating city appoints one member and the county manager appoints three members representing the arts, arts education and business communities. The commission advises and works with both the Clark County Council and local city councils and reports accomplishments to the community. Members advocate for the arts in the community, at public hearings, budget hearings and other forums.
Those interested in applying for the position should submit a letter and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000. Applications also can be faxed to (360) 397-6058 or emailed to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
