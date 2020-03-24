Clark County Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, the department reported March 24
Two of the three new cases are women in her 40s, both of whom are recovering at home.
The third new case is a man in his 40s. He is currently hospitalized.
In all three cases Public Health has yet to determine if they have been in contact with other confirmed cases.
Tuesday's count marks an increase to 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with four deaths.
