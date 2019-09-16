Shoreline Master Programs (SMP) are local land-use policies and regulations that guide use of shorelines. SMPs are based on state guidelines and tailored to the specific needs of the community.
Clark County is undertaking a periodic review of its SMP, as required by the Washington State Shoreline Management Act (SMA).
Residents can learn more about the update at an upcoming open house on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Clark County Fire & Rescue Dollar’s Corner Station, 21609 NE 72nd Ave., Battle Ground. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation at 6 p.m.
If you are unable to attend in person, you can participate in an online open house via the project website link below. The online open house will be available until Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
For more information, visit www.clark.wa.gov/smp2020.
The SMA requires each SMP be reviewed and revised, if needed, on an eight-year schedule established by the State Legislature. The review ensures the SMP stays current with changes in laws and rules, remains consistent with other Clark County plans and regulations, and is responsive to changed circumstances, new information and improved data.
— Clark County
