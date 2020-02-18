7 Days in sight

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ at Love Street Playhouse — Feb. 18 - March. 1
Love Street Playhouse is starting off it’s 13th season with an adventurous trip around the world with its production of “Around the World in 80 Days.” Join English gentleman Phileas Fogg as he abandons his life in London to attempt to travel around the world in 80 days for 20,000 pounds. The play will be performed at the playhouse (126 Loves Ave., Woodland), every day through March 1. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday when they are 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased in advance at LoveStreetPlayhouse.com or by phone at (800) 966-8665.
Tickets on sale for Rocksolid Lucky Shamrock Auction — Feb. 18
Tickets for Rocksolid’s 19th annual Lucky Shamrock Auction are on sale now. Tickets are $75 each with proceeds going to the Brush Prairie-based nonprofit. The auction takes place at 5 p.m. on March 14 and will include food, drinks and more. For information and tickets, visit rocksolid-teen.com/events-all/march-14-2020-lucky-shamrock-auction
Battle Ground Public Schools career and industry fair — Feb. 20
Students, families and community members are invited to to learn about careers in Southwest Washington at Battle Ground Public Schools’ Career and Industry Fair from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Battle Ground High School (300 W Main St, Battle Ground).
More than 65 employers from healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, construction, finance, hospitality, retail, apprenticeship and transportation industries will be in attendance, with many of the companies actively hiring.
It is recommended for those planning to attend the industry fair to bring a resume or arrive early to attend the resume writing workshop that will be in place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Kevin Doyle at (360) 885-6598 or email doyle.kevin@battlegroundps.org
Bloodworks Northwest Blood Drive — Feb. 21
Be the one to save a life on Friday, Feb. 21, as Bloodworks Northwest hosts a blood drive at the Battle Ground Community Center (912 E Main St., Battle Ground). From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bloodworks Northwest will be taking both whole blood and platelet donations. For more information about Bloodworks Northwest, visit bloodworksnw.org.
Big LeBOUTski — Feb. 22
Join the Storm City Roller Girls and other local roller derby teams as they host the third annual Big LeBOUTski tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Clark County Event Center, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Doors for the event open at 9 a.m. with game one starting at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 or adults, $10 for ages 6 to 12 and free for those 5 and under. Tickets can be bought from Storm City Roller Girl members, at the door or online at bpt.me/4427310.
Lantern tour at Fort Vancouver — Feb. 22 and 29
Community members and local history buffs alike are invited to a night at Fort Vancouver for the Lantern Tour Program. The guided tours will take participants on an after-dark experience through either the resconstructed Fort Vancouver or the historic Vancouver Barracks. Tour participants will listen to historical short stories in several buildings at the park as a park ranger guides them through the reconstructed Fort Vancouver. The stories will take listeners back in time to experience what life was like at the fort in the 1840s. Lantern tours start at 7 p.m., but visitors must arrive at 6:45 p.m. Admission is $25 per adult and $10 per youth. Tickets can be purchased at friendsfortvan
