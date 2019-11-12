Clark County Public Works is inviting community members to discuss the master planning process for the proposed Curtin Creek Community Park at an open house set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Prairie High School, 11311 NE 119th St., Vancouver.
During that time those interested can stop by to discuss the project, ask questions and offer comments and suggestions to county staff, according to Clark County’s announcement.
According to a county website on the project, land for the park, located at 12603 NE 72nd Ave., Vancouver was purchased in 1999 for both a fire station and a 33-acre park. The announcement stated that community feedback will help to design the park with amenities to meet the needs of residents.
When complete the park “will provide a gathering place for the community with a range of active and passive recreational opportunities,” the announcement stated. More information can be found on the county’s website: clark.wa.gov/public-works/curtin-creek-community-park.
