The number of Clark County people testing positive for COVID-19 continues to grow, as 45 have been verified to have the disease.

Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers show an increase of 45 from Monday. While the current count of those tested positive for COVID-19 is at 1,053, deaths have not increased since June 22.

 

