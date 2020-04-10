Clark County Sheriff’s Office looking for boy, 12, missing since Sunday

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 12--year-old boy who has been missing from the 13200 block of NE 71st Street since Sunday, according to a press release.
Jeremy Hall is a while male with brown hair and brown eyes who stands at about 4-foot-11.
“He has been in intermittent contact with his mother and grandmother, however, he hasn’t returned home,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “He was told the police were involved and he told both he would be home later, but has not returned. They are unable to track the phone.”
Hall has friends at Country Meadows Mobile Home Park, 11005 NE 76th Street, and in the area of NE 139th Avenue and NE 44th Street, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was last seen wearing a black Champion hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Jordan shoes and riding a Black BMX bike with speckles.
