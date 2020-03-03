Vancouver man, 29, dies in Salmon Creek crash

A 29-year-old Vancouver man died after a single-vehicle crash Monday night in the 1400 block of NE 117th Street in Salmon Creek, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Detectives determined that Benjamin Quatier was operating his 2001 Dodge Neon westbound on NE 117th Street from NE Highway 99 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control of his vehicle at about 11:30 p.m.
“The Dodge exited the roadway to the south and impacted a cobblestone retaining wall,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release. “Benjamin suffered fatal injuries during the collision event and was pronounced at the scene. Speed was a factor.”
The Clark County Sheriff's Traffic Unit is investigating.
