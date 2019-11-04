Football
4A GSHL
Battle Ground 1-3 in league, 2-7 overall
3A GSHL
Prairie 3-1 in league, 8-1 overall (Top seed in district tournament)
2A GSHL
Hockinson 6-0 in league, 8-1 overall
Ridgefield 4-2 in league, 5-4 overall
Woodland 2-4 in league, 2-7 overall
1A Trico
La Center 4-0 in league, 8-0 overall
Soccer
4A GSHL
Battle Ground 2-6-0 in league, 5-8-2 overall
3A GSHL
Prairie 6-4-0 in league, 8-8-1 overall
2A GSHL
Hockinson 8-4-0 in league, 11-5-1 overall
Ridgefield 8-4-0 in league, 11-5-1 overall
Woodland 1-11-0 in league, 5-11-0 overall
1A Trico
La Center 10-0-0 in league, 12-4-0 overall
Volleyball
4A GSHL
Battle Ground 0-7 in league, 1-11 overall
3A GSHL
Prairie 7-1 in league, 8-4 overall
2A GSHL
Hockinson 4-8 in league, 6-8 overall
Ridgefield 12-0 in league, 14-0 overall
Woodland 8-4 in league, 10-4 overall
1A Trico
La Center 6-4 in league, 8-7
overall
