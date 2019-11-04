Football

4A GSHL

Battle Ground 1-3 in league, 2-7 overall

3A GSHL 

Prairie 3-1 in league, 8-1 overall (Top seed in district tournament)

2A GSHL

Hockinson 6-0 in league, 8-1 overall

Ridgefield 4-2 in league, 5-4 overall

Woodland 2-4 in league, 2-7 overall

1A Trico

La Center 4-0 in league, 8-0 overall

Soccer

4A GSHL

Battle Ground 2-6-0 in league, 5-8-2 overall

3A GSHL

Prairie 6-4-0 in league, 8-8-1 overall

2A GSHL

Hockinson 8-4-0 in league, 11-5-1 overall

Ridgefield 8-4-0 in league, 11-5-1 overall

Woodland 1-11-0 in league, 5-11-0 overall

1A Trico

La Center 10-0-0 in league, 12-4-0 overall

Volleyball

4A GSHL

Battle Ground 0-7 in league, 1-11 overall

3A GSHL

Prairie 7-1 in league, 8-4 overall

2A GSHL

Hockinson 4-8 in league, 6-8 overall

Ridgefield 12-0 in league, 14-0 overall

Woodland 8-4 in league, 10-4 overall

1A Trico

La Center 6-4 in league, 8-7

overall

