Clark County Public Health issues algae advisory for Battle Ground Lake

Clark County Public Health has posted caution signs at Battle Ground Lake due to a bloom of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae.
Public Health will collect water samples from the lake to determine if toxins are in the water. Results should be available later this week.
Public Health is advising people to avoid direct contact with lake water in areas of floating blue-green-colored scum. Blue-green algae produce toxins that can be harmful to people and deadly for small pets that drink the water.
Health officials are recommending:
• No swimming or water skiing in areas of scum.
• No drinking lake water.
• No water contact for animals in areas of scum.
• Avoid areas of scum when boating.
• Clean fish well and discard organs.
Public Health will continue to monitor the lake, and signs will be updated as conditions change. Additional information and current advisories are posted online at https://www.clark.wa.gov/public-health/public-beaches.
Battle Ground Lake State Park remains open. Water in park restrooms and shelters is not affected by lake water and remains safe to drink.
Blue-green algae can pose a significant health risk if the cyanobacteria or toxins are ingested, inhaled or come into contact with skin. Inhaled bacteria or toxins could cause wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. Skin contact could lead to rash, itching, blisters and eye irritation.
If water with cyanotoxins is accidentally swallowed, symptoms could include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness.
— Clark County Public Health
