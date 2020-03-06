A 5-year-old Brush Prairie girl was among the three people killed in a head-on collision on State Route 503 in Brush Prairie Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Rosa M. Wilson, 31, of Brush Prairie, also died in the crash, along with a 41-year-old Battle Ground woman who has not been officially identified pending notification of her next of kin.
A 3-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy from Brush Prairie were hospitalized. Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said they were in critical condition shortly after the crash.
According to the state patrol, the 41-year-old Battle Ground woman was traveling northbound in a 2015 Volkswagen Golf on State Route 503 just north of Salmon Creek at about 3:50 p.m. when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Wilson’s Honda Odyssey head-on. The children — ages 3, 5 and 7 — were all passengers in Wilson’s vehicle.
It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.
