Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, on Friday announced Lewis County Community Health Services will receive an additional $484,084 to expand capacity for coronavirus testing.
Additionally, the Cowlitz Family Health Center will get an additional $479,494, according to the press release.
“Testing remains a critical tool that will help us return to normal life and protect seniors, workers and other residents, which is why I was pleased to help secure this funding to increase COVID testing capacity here in Southwest Washington,” Herrera Beutler said in a prepared statement.
Herrera Beutler is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. She said she helped secure the funding in the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. The money can be used to purchase, administer and expand testing capacity to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.
