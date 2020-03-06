Clark County Public Health received its first positive test result for novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Friday night.
The male patient, who is in his 70s, has been in isolation pending test results.
"We are working to identify close contacts, which could include family members and coworkers, will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the case," Clark County Public Health said in an statement. "We will release additional information as it becomes available. No additional information will be released tonight."
