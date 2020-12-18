Re-Imagined Radio is set to continue a community holiday tradition with a radio performance of “A Radio Christmas Carol” on Thursday, Dec. 24. Rather than a public performance like in years past, the show will be broadcast for free on KXRW (99.9 FM), KXRY (107.1/91.1 FM) and AM 1310 from 4 to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Online streaming will be available through XRAY.FM and KXRW.FM.
Re-Imagined Radio is produced by John Barber, a faculty member in the creative media and digital culture program at Washington State University Vancouver. 2020 is the eighth year for the performance of the holiday show.
The radio drama is based on Charles Dickens’ novella "A Christmas Carol,” first published on Dec. 19, 1843, and never out of print since. The plot is well-known: Ebenezer Scrooge, an old miser, cold of heart and spirit, is transformed by three visits from Ghosts of Christmas into a kind, generous and compassionate man. The story brings joy and festivities to the seasonal holidays.
"We think ‘A Radio Christmas Carol’ is a community tradition now, and we're pleased to share it with everyone despite the need to stay socially distanced from one another," Barber said in the news release.
Re-Imagined Radio is partnering with Metropolitan Performing Arts for vocal performance and KXRW, Vancouver’s independent community radio station, for broadcasting. In addition to the story, the performance will include music and caroling.
"At its heart, Re-Imagined Radio is about storytelling with sound. Radio is a sound-based medium that creates believable pictures in your mind when you listen to a well-crafted presentation," Barber said. "We want to spark listeners' imaginations with this performance, not to mention bring a program of joy and hope."
