5 p.m. update: Vancouver police said the girl has returned home safe and is no longer missing.
•••
The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl.
Naleiyah Redford was last seen in 7600 block of Vancouver Mall Drive in Vancouver at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Naleiyah is an African-American standing 5-foot6 and weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing she is wearing.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Naleiyah Redford is urged to call 911.
