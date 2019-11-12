Starting on Nov. 14, community members can catch the Battle Ground Drama Club’s rendition of “Anne of Green Gables,” the classic novel by Canadian author L.M. Montgomery.
In the play, the stern Marilla and her warm-hearted brother, Matthew, hope to adopt a boy to work on their farm, but the orphanage sends a young, befreckled Anne by mistake. Anne goes on to change the lives of those around her with her warmth and wit.
Performances begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 21-23 at The Lair at Battle Ground High School, 300 W. Main St., Battle Ground.
Tickets are $7 for the general public and $5 for senior citizens, students and Battle Ground Public Schools staff. They can be bought at the door or online at wa-battleground.intouchreceipting.com.
