Gifford Pinchot National Forest is seeking proposals for new and existing recreational events for 2020.
The Forest Service noted in a press release that group kayak floats, snowmobile or ski events, endurance races, hike-a-thon fundraisers, horse competitions and bike races are all examples of ways to enjoy the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
A total of 25 permits for recreation events will be available. A lottery system will be used to identify proposals for future consideration if there are more applications submitted than permits.
“Events should encourage fun and responsible outdoor recreation experiences,” the Forest Service noted in the press release.
All new proposals will be reviewed under criteria intended to diversify recreation opportunities, reduce overlap with existing events and increase opportunities for youth-focused events, according to the Forest Service.
The Forest Service is not accepting new trail runs on the Truman Trail, Boundary Trail, Loowit Trail or within the Mount Margaret Backcountry.
Events under existing permits must also submit applications. Proposals will be accepted through Nov. 1. Detailed information and applications are available at tinyurl.com/gprecevents.
Those with questions can call Brittany Zapata at 360-449-7806 for information about criteria and the permitting process.
