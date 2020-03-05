The Battle Ground Police Department received a report of alleged abuse at Great Starts Child Development Center on Feb. 25, according to a press release from the department issued Thursday.
The department responded and began an investigation led by Battle Ground Police Officer Josh Phelps.
The department also reported the alleged abuse to Child Protective Services, according to the press release.
The Battle Ground Police Department case remains open. The police department investigation is ongoing in cooperation with the Battle Ground city attorney’s office. No arrest has been made.
Parents or others who may have information related to this police investigation may contact Battle Ground Det. Neil Seifert at 360-342-5261 or neil.seifert@cityofbg.org.
“Child Protective Services is a Washington State agency,” the department wrote. “Questions regarding any investigation they may be conducting should be referred to them.”
This story will be updated.
