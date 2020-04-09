The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise as 16 more have tested positive for the disease.
Clark County Public Health also reported one death — a man in his 80s.
The current numbers put a total of 206 confirmed cases in Clark County. The county has 14 deaths.
Cases are currently at 206. There are nine individuals in the intensive care unit of local hospitals.
